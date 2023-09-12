Queen Elizabeth was left waiting on Lilibet's birthday; Harry-Meghan never allowed the monarch to celebrate1 min read 12 Sep 2023, 02:17 PM IST
Queen Elizabeth II couldn't celebrate her youngest great-granddaughter Lilibet's first birthday. A special birthday cake with an unlit candle was prepared for Lilibet, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had other plans.
A solitary candle on a birthday cake can tell a tale of love and longing. This sentiment was acutely felt by Queen Elizabeth II, who couldn't spend time with her youngest great-granddaughter, Lilibet, on her first birthday. The story comes to us through Paul Burrell, a former footman of the British monarch, in an exclusive talk with The Mirror.