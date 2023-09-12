A solitary candle on a birthday cake can tell a tale of love and longing. This sentiment was acutely felt by Queen Elizabeth II, who couldn't spend time with her youngest great-granddaughter, Lilibet, on her first birthday. The story comes to us through Paul Burrell, a former footman of the British monarch, in an exclusive talk with The Mirror.

Named after the Queen's family nickname—Lilibet—this youngest great-granddaughter held a special place in the Queen's heart. The title is a tribute not just to the Queen but also to the late Princess of Wales, Diana, carrying her name as a middle name. The Queen was especially touched by the choice of name by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Queen had been dealing with failing health, but it didn’t diminish her eagerness to connect with Lilibet. Her attempts were even more earnest after Harry and Meghan relocated to America, marking a poignant chapter in the monarch's life, as per Burrell.

The family did return to the UK in June 2022 for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Yet, the Queen’s longing to celebrate her great-granddaughter's first birthday in person remained unfulfilled.

On the occasion, the Queen had a special birthday cake made for Lilibet, complete with a candle. Unfortunately, the candle remained unlit. Harry, Meghan, and Lilibet chose to have a quiet picnic at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor instead. The Queen, who was supposed to be part of the Epsom Derby in Surrey, had to cancel her plans due to mobility issues, Burrell told The Mirror.

“The Queen had a birthday cake made with one candle in it. And they never turned up. That candle was never lit," Burrell exclusively told The Mirror.

Burrell noted that the Queen had expressed a sense of confusion and sadness when she found out the family had left for America after the birthday without saying goodbye.

When she inquired about meeting them again over tea, she was told they had already departed. Burrell shared that, in his experience, the Queen was a simple soul devoid of traits like jealousy or anger.

