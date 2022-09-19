How expensive is Queen Elizabeth's 11-day funeral?2 min read . 07:23 PM IST
- As Queen Elizabeth's state funeral cost is expected to run into millions, the royal historian has said that it would define the nation and ‘no cost should be spared’
How much money is being spent on Queen Elizabeth’s funeral? Will it be partly funded by the taxpayers while the royal family picks half of the bills? While these two questions have remained unclear, the royal historian has said that Queen Elizabeth’s funeral would define the nation and “no cost should be spared". Since an unprecedented number of world leaders, politicians, dignitaries and celebrities would be flying in to attend the Queen’s funeral on 19 September, the costs will likely run into millions.
However, the British government has not revealed the cost of the state funeral. According to Fox News, the cost of the funeral will be paid by the taxpayers. "The cost is millions, [though] we never know the cost because we don't really have all the official figures," Fox News royal contributor Duncan Larcombe said, adding, “The cost is millions, [though] we never know the cost because we don't really have all the official figures."
While no official figure has been disclosed, state and ceremonial services have earlier the price tag could efficiently run up to £10 million.
"You imagine the cost implications for the security that's going to be thrown around Westminster Abbey on Monday with the likes of President Biden and royals from all over the world," he said. New York
This is the first state funeral in 60 years. The last one was held for Winston Churchill in 1965. In 2002, half the cost of the funeral for Queen Mother, which cost £5.4 million, was shared by Queen Elizabeth.
According to the New York Post, intelligence agencies Mi5 and Mi6, the London Metropolitan Police, the US Secret Service and global intelligence bureaus have been pressed into service in protection of the attendees. A former royal security officer has said that the funeral cost are likely to be around $7.5 million, making Queen Elizabeth’s funeral the most expensive single-day event in British history.
The former royal security officer said: “When you look at the other events, they were big — the Prince and Prince of Wales’ wedding in 2011 was the biggest — but in comparison to this, you can't compare it."
