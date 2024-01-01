Danish Queen Margrethe II surprises nation with abdication after 52-year reign

Denmark's Queen Margrethe II, who has been in power for over 50 years, has surprisingly announced her decision to abdicate in 2024, as reported by CNN. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In her annual New Year's Eve address televised in Denmark, the 83-year-old queen revealed her intention to pass on the crown to her son, Crown Prince Frederik.

In illustrating her perspective on the future, Queen Margrethe II cited her personal experience with a back surgery she underwent in February 2023.

“In two weeks time, I have been Queen of Denmark for 52 years. Such an amount will leave its mark on anybody--and also on me! The time takes its toll, and the number of 'ailments' increases. One cannot undertake as much as one managed in the past," the queen said, according to CNN.

The Danish queen said that she underwent 'extensive back surgery' in February this year.

She added, “Everything went well, thanks to the competent health personnel, who took care of me. Inevitably, the operation gave cause to thoughts about the future - whether now would be an appropriate time to pass on the responsibility to the next generation."

"I have decided that now is the right time," she said.

"On 14th January 2024 - 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father--I will step down as Queen of Denmark. I will hand over the throne to my son, Crown Prince Frederik," the queen announced, according to CNN.

Born in 1940 to the former monarchs of Denmark, King Frederik IX and Queen Ingrid, Margrethe has consistently garnered widespread support from the Danish people. Her tactful and creative personality has endeared her to the public throughout her life, Reuters reported.

Upon the death of King Frederik IX on January 14, 1972, Queen Margrethe II ascended to the throne. With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II of Britain in the year prior, Margrethe became Europe's most enduring queen in terms of her length of service.

As reported by Reuters, renowned for her passion for archaeology, Queen Margrethe II actively participated in numerous excavations. In 1953, at the age of 31, she became the heir to her father following a constitutional amendment that granted women the right to inherit the throne.

In 1967, she entered into marriage with French diplomat Henri de Laborde de Monpezat, who served as her royal consort until his passing in 2018. The couple has two sons, Crown Prince Frederik, slated to become King Frederik X, and Prince Joachim. Frederik wedded Mary Elizabeth Donaldson, an Australian, in 2004.



