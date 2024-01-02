Queen Margrethe’s abdication: ‘She’s the mother of our country,’ people of Denmark react
In an unforeseen New Year's Eve address, Queen Margrethe of Denmark declared her abdication after 52 years. That leaves her son, Crown Prince Frederik, as the successor. This announcement left the Danish public in a state of profound astonishment and emotion. This unexpected move symbolises a significant shift for Denmark.