In an unforeseen New Year's Eve address, Queen Margrethe of Denmark declared her abdication after 52 years. That leaves her son, Crown Prince Frederik, as the successor. This announcement left the Danish public in a state of profound astonishment and emotion. This unexpected move symbolises a significant shift for Denmark.

The Danish monarchy, known for its modesty, will see Frederik X ascend to the throne in a simple yet significant ceremony. This transition marks a departure from traditional coronation rituals, reflecting the unique character of Danish royalty. Morten Pelch, a PR professional from Vejle, expressed his emotional connection to the Queen, likening her impact to that of a national matriarch.

The Royal household's Instagram post highlighted the precedence of abdication in other European monarchies, though such an event is exceptional in Denmark.

The Queen's health concerns, particularly following back surgery, played a crucial role in her decision. Danish newspapers are filled with tributes, praising her balanced and drama-free approach to her abdication. The Queen's discreet planning underscores the careful consideration behind this historic move.

Reactions

The Guardian spoke to several citizens in Denmark, and this is how they have reacted.

Hotelier Martin Ebmark called the Queen’s decision “a real shock" while Morten Pelch said he cried when he came to know about the Queen’s decision. “She’s the mother of our country, she tells us when we should be doing better. And she’s been there since I was little. So today, all of Denmark is crying," he said.

Kimie Sandborg Randorf considers it a “huge deal" as “the last time a Danish monarch abdicated was in 1146". Maria Gunderlund, a farmer, said, “We haven’t had a king in most people’s living memory. Now we’ll get a King and Queen."

Crown Prince Frederik

Crown Prince Frederik is widely admired for his relatability and connection to Danish culture. His wife, Crown Princess Mary, is originally from Australia. She has become an integral part of the Royal Family and earned the affection and respect of the Danish public. The couple's approachability and engagement in everyday Danish life have endeared them to the nation.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!