Queen of Spain's unique way of sending victory message to Ukrainians

The Ukrainian soldiers discovered a postcard with the words 'I wish you victory!' in a shipment of grenade launchers from Spain. Leticia, with love,' according to the report.
The Ukrainian soldiers were in a for a surprise from none other than the Queen of Spain. Queen Letizia of Spain has sent traditional sausages and a postcard wishing Ukraine victory over Russia. The shipment also included a shipment of grenade launchers which were sent by Spain to the Ukrainian soldiers, according to a report by Daily Star.
A tweet posted by by a user Visegrad said,"Ukraine just received a massive shipment of weapons from Spain. The Ukrainians found Spanish sausages among the boxes with grenade launchers and a postcard saying: “I wish you victory! With love, Leticia". It took them a moment to understand that it was from the Queen of Spain."
Meanwhile, on the war front, Some women and children were evacuated from a steel plant that is the last defensive stronghold in the bombed-out ruins of the port city of Mariupol, a Ukrainian official and Russian state news organizations said, but hundreds are believed to remain trapped with little food, water or medicine.
The United Nations was working to broker an evacuation of the up to 1,000 civilians living beneath the sprawling Soviet-era Azovstal plant after numerous previous attempts failed. Ukraine has not said how many fighters are also in the plant, the only part of Mariupol not occupied by Russian forces, but Russia put the number at about 2,000. An estimated 100,000 civilians remain in the city.
UN humanitarian spokesperson Saviano Abreu said the world organization was negotiating with authorities in Moscow and Kyiv, but he could not provide details of the ongoing evacuation effort “because of the complexity and fluidity of the operation."
“There is, right now, ongoing, high-level engagements with all the governments, Russia and Ukraine, to make sure that you can save civilians and support the evacuation of civilians from the plant," Abreu told the AP. He would not confirm video posted on social media purportedly showing U.N.-marked vehicles in Mariupol.
