Queen of the Skies: Virgin Atlantic names plane after ‘unforgettable’ Queen Elizabeth2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 07:39 AM IST
Virgin Atlantic has named a plane after Queen Elizabeth II in order to honour the late Monarch and her 70-year reign in the United Kingdom.
In honour of Queen Elizabeth II and her 70-year reign in the UK, British airline company Virgin Atlantic has named one of its aircraft on the late monarch. Virgin Atlantic is reusing the phrase "Queen of the Skies" as it names new Airbus A330neo after the late Queen Elizabeth II although the now-discontinued Boeing 747 once carried the designation.
