OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Queen received a Red Box every day of her rule: Here's what it contained
Listen to this article

Almost every day of her reign, including weekends and holidays, Queen Elizabeth received Red Boxes that were made upon her Coronation in 1952. The Red Box contained papers from government ministers in the UK and the Realms and from representatives from the Commonwealth and beyond. The only day she didn't receive the box was Christmas Day.

The official Twitter handle of the Royal Family shared the same photo of the Queen along with her Red Box. See Here.

King Charles III was pictured with the same Red Box while taking up his new state duties in Buckingham Palace.

In a sign of royal continuity, the picture is taken in front of a photo of his late parents, Elizabeth and Philip, which the pair had gifted to King George VI in 1951 — the year before Elizabeth became queen.

The image was taken in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace three days after Elizabeth died.

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Post your comment

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout