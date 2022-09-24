Almost every day of her reign, including weekends and holidays, Queen Elizabeth received Red Boxes that were made upon her Coronation in 1952. The Red Box contained papers from government ministers in the UK and the Realms and from representatives from the Commonwealth and beyond. The only day she didn't receive the box was Christmas Day.

The official Twitter handle of the Royal Family shared the same photo of the Queen along with her Red Box. See Here.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth received Red Boxes, which were made upon her Coronation in 1952, almost every day of her reign, including weekends and holidays, but excluding Christmas Day. pic.twitter.com/hgGUZim8Y1 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 23, 2022

King Charles III was pictured with the same Red Box while taking up his new state duties in Buckingham Palace.

In a sign of royal continuity, the picture is taken in front of a photo of his late parents, Elizabeth and Philip, which the pair had gifted to King George VI in 1951 — the year before Elizabeth became queen.

The image was taken in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace three days after Elizabeth died.