Queen received a Red Box every day of her rule: Here's what it contained
King Charles III was pictured with the same Red Box while taking up his new state duties in Buckingham Palace.
Almost every day of her reign, including weekends and holidays, Queen Elizabeth received Red Boxes that were made upon her Coronation in 1952. The Red Box contained papers from government ministers in the UK and the Realms and from representatives from the Commonwealth and beyond. The only day she didn't receive the box was Christmas Day.