Queen won't wear Kohinoor at Prince Charles' coronation, is it because of India?

The world’s most famous diamond, the 105-carat Koh-i-Noor has always been a centre of attraction for everyone, be it intruders or traders. For centuries the finely cut diamond has sat atop the crown worn by the Queens of England. However, this time the Kohinoor embedded coronet might not be used to crown Queen Camilla in the coronation ceremony of Prince Charles going to take place next year.
The world’s most famous diamond, the 105-carat Koh-i-Noor has always been a centre of attraction for everyone, be it intruders or traders. For centuries the finely cut diamond has sat atop the crown worn by the Queens of England. However, this time the Kohinoor embedded coronet might not be used to crown Queen Camilla in the coronation ceremony of Prince Charles going to take place next year.
According to a Daily Mail report, there are speculations that the proclamation of Camilla as Queen Consort using the Kohinoor jewelled crown, which was worn by Queen Mother till her death may garner international disappointment as it may refresh the scars of the colonial era.
According to a Daily Mail report, there are speculations that the proclamation of Camilla as Queen Consort using the Kohinoor jewelled crown, which was worn by Queen Mother till her death may garner international disappointment as it may refresh the scars of the colonial era.
After the demise of the longest reigning monarch of Britain, Queen Elizabeth II on 8 September 2022, there are demands of bringing back Kohinoor, the pride of India back to its country of origin.
After the demise of the longest reigning monarch of Britain, Queen Elizabeth II on 8 September 2022, there are demands of bringing back Kohinoor, the pride of India back to its country of origin.
“The issue has come to take the whole weight of colonization on its shoulder and was a massive diplomatic grenade." told William Dalrymple, co-author of “Kohinoor: The History of the World’s Most Infamous Diamond" to the Daily Mail on the issue of using the Kohinoor embedded regalia for crowning Camilla as Queen Consort.
“The issue has come to take the whole weight of colonization on its shoulder and was a massive diplomatic grenade." told William Dalrymple, co-author of “Kohinoor: The History of the World’s Most Infamous Diamond" to the Daily Mail on the issue of using the Kohinoor embedded regalia for crowning Camilla as Queen Consort.
Amid these demands, it would be difficult for Queen Camilla to wear the Kohinoor studded crown in the ceremony.
Amid these demands, it would be difficult for Queen Camilla to wear the Kohinoor studded crown in the ceremony.
'One of the reasons we wrote our book was that we don't believe anyone in this country has the slightest conception of how much it matters in India’ said William Dalrymple.
'One of the reasons we wrote our book was that we don't believe anyone in this country has the slightest conception of how much it matters in India’ said William Dalrymple.
The author also informed that the Diamond is not only claimed by India, but also by its neighbours like Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and even the Taliban.
The author also informed that the Diamond is not only claimed by India, but also by its neighbours like Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and even the Taliban.
Kohinoor diamond, which draws its name from a Persian word meaning ‘mountain of light’ was first found in India around the 14th- century. There has been no proper record of where the diamond originated. But it is believed that the diamond originated from the Kollur Mine located on the south of the Krishna River in central-eastern India.
Kohinoor diamond, which draws its name from a Persian word meaning ‘mountain of light’ was first found in India around the 14th- century. There has been no proper record of where the diamond originated. But it is believed that the diamond originated from the Kollur Mine located on the south of the Krishna River in central-eastern India.
Since then, it has been a spotlight in several dynasties and kingdoms. Lastly, it was seized by the East India Company and offered to Queen Victoria in the 19th century. Since then, the precious stone has been a bone of contention for years between Britain and India.
Since then, it has been a spotlight in several dynasties and kingdoms. Lastly, it was seized by the East India Company and offered to Queen Victoria in the 19th century. Since then, the precious stone has been a bone of contention for years between Britain and India.
According to reports, the diamond is worth $591 million alone and the rest of the plush purple crown is embedded with 2,203 brilliant-cut and 662 rose-cut diamonds. Currently, the glittering regalia is kept on public display along with other jewels of the Queen Mother at the Tower of London.
According to reports, the diamond is worth $591 million alone and the rest of the plush purple crown is embedded with 2,203 brilliant-cut and 662 rose-cut diamonds. Currently, the glittering regalia is kept on public display along with other jewels of the Queen Mother at the Tower of London.
There are other speculations that the crown might be worn by Queen Camilla but without Kohinoor.
There are other speculations that the crown might be worn by Queen Camilla but without Kohinoor.
Recently, the government of India clarified that it is trying to bring back the diamond to India. In a recent media interaction, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi informed that the government is exploring ways to resolve the issue of bringing back Kohinoor to India, reported PTI.
Recently, the government of India clarified that it is trying to bring back the diamond to India. In a recent media interaction, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi informed that the government is exploring ways to resolve the issue of bringing back Kohinoor to India, reported PTI.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.