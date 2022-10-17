Queen won't wear Kohinoor at Prince Charles' coronation, is it because of India?

The world’s most famous diamond, the 105-carat Koh-i-Noor has always been a centre of attraction for everyone, be it intruders or traders. For centuries the finely cut diamond has sat atop the crown worn by the Queens of England. However, this time the Kohinoor embedded coronet might not be used to crown Queen Camilla in the coronation ceremony of Prince Charles going to take place next year.

