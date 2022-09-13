New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern believes the country will eventually become a republic. After the passing of Queen Elizabeth, no immediate steps will be taken to achieve unification, nevertheless.

"I've never sensed the urgency. There's so many challenges we face. This is a large, significant debate. Don't think it's one that would or should occur quickly," Ardern told reporters on September 11. She was questioned whether a talk of republicanism in the nation would increase if the British monarch were to change.

"I do believe that is where New Zealand will head in time. I believe it's likely to occur in my lifetime but I don't see it as a short-term measure or anything that is on the agenda anytime soon," Ardern said.

Ardern’s comments come after, on September 10, King Charles III's accession to the throne was officially celebrated in both Australia and New Zealand.

At a ceremony in Wellington, PM Ardern hailed Charles and said he had “consistently demonstrated his deep care" for the nation.

Although the position is mostly ceremonial, New Zealand is one of 15 realms that recognise the British Monarch as head of state, along with Australia and Canada. But whether the country in the Pacific should transition to a republic with a citizen as the head of state has been a topic of discussion for some time.

On September 26, New Zealand will commemorate Queen Elizabeth's passing with a formal memorial service and a one-time public holiday, according to Ardern. On September 14, Ardern will leave for London, where she will attend the Queen's burial alongside the Governor General.

The throne was swiftly and quietly transferred to Charles III as soon as Queen Elizabeth died. The 73-year-old made his national television debut as monarch on September 9. At a time when most individuals are safely retired, he advances to a new position.

With the Queen’s death, Charles will not only be the King of the United Kingdom, but also the "Head of the State" of Canada, Australia and New Zealand. All three states are members of what is known as the "Commonwealth realm", a confederation of 14 countries that recognise the British monarch as their head of state. This is due to the fact that these nations' constitutions specifically define the position.

The demise of the Queen has reopened discussions in Australia about the monarchy's future on the other side of the Tasman Sea. The Labor-led administration of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has stated that it will not call a referendum during its first term, despite his prior support for a republic.

