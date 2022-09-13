Queen’s death: New Zealand may eventually become a republic, says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern2 min read . Updated: 13 Sep 2022, 06:28 AM IST
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said the nation may eventually become a republic.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern believes the country will eventually become a republic. After the passing of Queen Elizabeth, no immediate steps will be taken to achieve unification, nevertheless.