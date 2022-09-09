Queen’s Elizabeth II’s death news broke on Twitter before BBC: Twitterati mourns

The Royal family chose Twitter as the initial vector to break the news of Queen's demise. This shows how the family’s approach to communication has changed, especially in the latter years of the Queen’s reign. Known for their use of pomp and ceremony to reinforce the power of the monarchy, the Windsors have become savvy users of social media. Moreover, King Charles III and his wife Camilla, have become regulars on Twitter and Facebook. The King is expected to take on the title of Queen Consort.