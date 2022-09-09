Home / News / World / Queen’s Elizabeth II’s death news broke on Twitter before BBC: Twitterati mourns
Queen’s Elizabeth II’s death news broke on Twitter before BBC: Twitterati mourns
2 min read.11:08 AM ISTLivemint( with inputs from Bloomberg )
On Thursday, the death news of the Queen via Twitter came alongside a raft of more traditional protocols surrounding the monarch’s death, plans for which have been a closely guarded secret for decades.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The news of Queen’s Elizabeth II’s death was announced first on Twitter from the Royal Family’s own account. A tweet stating the Long-serving monarch had “died peacefully at Balmoral" was posted by @RoyalFamily at 6.30 PM local time, two minutes ahead of the BBC’s own announcement on the platform.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The news of Queen’s Elizabeth II’s death was announced first on Twitter from the Royal Family’s own account. A tweet stating the Long-serving monarch had “died peacefully at Balmoral" was posted by @RoyalFamily at 6.30 PM local time, two minutes ahead of the BBC’s own announcement on the platform.
The Royal family chose Twitter as the initial vector to break the news of Queen's demise. This shows how the family’s approach to communication has changed, especially in the latter years of the Queen’s reign. Known for their use of pomp and ceremony to reinforce the power of the monarchy, the Windsors have become savvy users of social media. Moreover, King Charles III and his wife Camilla, have become regulars on Twitter and Facebook. The King is expected to take on the title of Queen Consort.
The Royal family chose Twitter as the initial vector to break the news of Queen's demise. This shows how the family’s approach to communication has changed, especially in the latter years of the Queen’s reign. Known for their use of pomp and ceremony to reinforce the power of the monarchy, the Windsors have become savvy users of social media. Moreover, King Charles III and his wife Camilla, have become regulars on Twitter and Facebook. The King is expected to take on the title of Queen Consort.
On Thursday, the death news of the Queen via Twitter came alongside a raft of more traditional protocols surrounding the monarch’s death, plans for which have been a closely guarded secret for decades.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On Thursday, the death news of the Queen via Twitter came alongside a raft of more traditional protocols surrounding the monarch’s death, plans for which have been a closely guarded secret for decades.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to a Guardian report in 2017, the news of the Queen’s death would first be relayed to the UK prime minister via the coded message “London Bridge is down," before an announcement made via a “newsflash to the Press Association and the rest of the world’s media simultaneously."
According to a Guardian report in 2017, the news of the Queen’s death would first be relayed to the UK prime minister via the coded message “London Bridge is down," before an announcement made via a “newsflash to the Press Association and the rest of the world’s media simultaneously."
Retweeted more than 650,000 times and garnering more than two million likes, the post was just the first step in a carefully choreographed 10-day mourning period that will include the suspension of parliament, a public holiday and a state funeral at Westminster Abbey.
Retweeted more than 650,000 times and garnering more than two million likes, the post was just the first step in a carefully choreographed 10-day mourning period that will include the suspension of parliament, a public holiday and a state funeral at Westminster Abbey.
To recall, Queen Elizabeth II reigned for more than 70 years and the majority of people have never known anyone else on the throne. Since becoming monarch in 1952, her image and cypher has been part of everyday life - emblazoned across most of the government imagery - from coins to passports.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
To recall, Queen Elizabeth II reigned for more than 70 years and the majority of people have never known anyone else on the throne. Since becoming monarch in 1952, her image and cypher has been part of everyday life - emblazoned across most of the government imagery - from coins to passports.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to a report from the Mirror, following the Queen's death and the proclamation of a new King, the UK will see lots of changes, not least to everyday items and many images which revolved around the Queen would need to be updated to make reference to a King being on the throne.
According to a report from the Mirror, following the Queen's death and the proclamation of a new King, the UK will see lots of changes, not least to everyday items and many images which revolved around the Queen would need to be updated to make reference to a King being on the throne.