Queen's funeral: Royal guard collapses in front of Queen's coffin
During the first night of lying in state, A black-clad guard who was holding a ceremonial staff fainted. The nearby officials quickly rushed to his aid.
In an unprecedented situation on Friday night, one of the royal guard who was watching over the Queen's coffin collapsed at Westminster Hall during the first night of lying in state.
In a dramatic video which went viral on social media shows a royal guard keeping vigil close to Queen's final resting place is seen shaking before he swoons and falls flat on the floor with official hurrying to help him.
Britain's state broadcaster BBC, which has been live streaming the visuals halted the broadcast after the collapse and quickly turned outside to the night-time vision of the building. Over an hour later, the broadcast had still not returned to the scene inside the hall.
The guards from units which incorporate the Sovereign's bodyguards, the household Division or Yeoman warders of the tower of London are expected to remain totally still at the four corners of the catafalque.
While the soldiers are at rotation every 20 minutes, the stretches of remaining totally still while standing are six-hours long. They later get a 40 minute break.
Royal guards in formal uniform are keeping a consistent, 24-hour vigil around the Sovereign's final resting place while she lies in state.
The longest serving monarch is currently lying in state for the world to grieve and pay their respects. Her funeral will be conducted on 19th September. Till then common people can come and pay homage to their queen. Outside the Westminster Abbey there are queues stretching for 3miles with people waiting for hours to see a last glimpse of their queen.
