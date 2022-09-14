The Queen's funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey with around 2,000 guests from all across the world, including about 500 dignitaries. This is the biggest international event the UK has hosted in decades. The logistical task is compared to organising hundreds of state visits within a matter of days. The funeral will start on September 19 at 3:30 PM (India time).

These world leaders will attend the Queen's funeral

The leaders of the nations with which the UK has diplomatic ties received invitations. The invitation is extended to the head of state and a visitor in the majority of countries. One of the first to announce he would be travelling to London with his wife, Jill Biden, was US president Joe Biden.

The majority of Commonwealth leaders are anticipated to attend. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will travel over 24 hours to be there. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese have also confirmed their presence.

Narendra Modi, the prime minister of India, has not yet confirmed his attendance. Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina are also said to have accepted invites.

Other international leaders who are believed to have accepted invitations include the Irish Taoiseach Michael Martin, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Italian President Sergio Mattarella and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, French President Emmanuel Macron and Japanese Emperor Naruhito are also anticipated to travel. The participation of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol has also been announced.

These countries will not attend the Queen’s funeral

Following the invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kremlin officials have been placed on a blacklist. Additionally, not invited to the ceremony are Belarus and Myanmar. Only an ambassador will be sent to represent Iran. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine, is also not expected to travel.

If North Korea will send a representative to the ceremony remains unknown. In 2000, diplomatic ties were established between North Korea and the UK. The Queen had, however, never travelled there during her lengthy reign, making it one of the few.