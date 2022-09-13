Queen’s handbag: How she used it to give secret signals2 min read . Updated: 13 Sep 2022, 10:00 AM IST
The Queen always carried a handbag on her arm to match her extravagant attire, but it was also used to give secret signals.
Queen Elizabeth II's handbags served as both practical fashion statements and a means of communicating with her servants in secret about when she wanted conversations to finish, according to a number of Royal specialists. The Queen always carried a handbag on her arm to match her extravagant attire or the occasion.