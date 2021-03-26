Vaccine rollouts around the world have upended the narrative of the pandemic’s first year, as the Asian countries that succeeded in containing Covid-19 have now fallen behind much of the West in the race toward herd immunity.

Most Asian countries have administered doses to less than 3% of their populations, while mainland China and Hong Kong have vaccinated around 5%, according to Our World in Data, a project based at Oxford University. Meanwhile, the U.S. has administered at least one dose to around 25% of the population, and the U.K. reached 41% this week.

China, whose health ministry reported about 83 million doses administered as of March 23, has yet to announce firm targets for having vaccines available to the general population, while President Biden has said the U.S. will have enough for every American adult by the end of May.

Countries like China, South Korea and Australia have been under less pressure to vaccinate because they have been so successful at containing the virus through border controls, quarantines and aggressive contact tracing. Their economies were also more resilient last year, particularly China and South Korea, boosted by a surge in Western demand for their exports.

But without herd immunity, countries risk introducing new cases of Covid-19 if they loosen border controls and social-distancing restrictions. Retaining those measures, though, weighs on their economies by making it harder to attract investors, foreign workers, tourists and students.

With domestically produced vaccines, a strong manufacturing sector and the Chinese Communist Party firmly in control, China would seem to have a lot of advantages in administering a vaccination campaign. It was one of the first countries to administer Covid-19 vaccines outside clinical trials, giving experimental shots to hundreds of thousands of people last fall while the trials were still under way.

Public-health experts point to a number of factors that could be slowing the rollout, including difficulties in increasing production enough to serve both the largest population in the world and a growing list of foreign countries China has promised to supply. Beijing has also left the bill for local vaccine campaigns to local governments, and some regions have shown reluctance to come up with the funds needed, according to officials at China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Another factor may be hesitancy. In the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, Melody Chen, a 29-year-old high-school teacher, said she declined an opportunity to get inoculated through her employer. She noted that the city hasn’t reported a Covid-19 case for months, and said she worries that vaccines developed so quickly could pose health risks that haven’t emerged yet.

“I am sure people would have been scrambling to get vaccines if they were given a year ago," she said. “I don’t feel the need to take that risk at the moment."

A survey conducted last fall of 756 medical personnel in the eastern province of Zhejiang found that only 42% were willing to get vaccinated, according to a study by the provincial CDC published in the Chinese Journal of Vaccines and Immunization last month. And in a February survey of the general population by the research firm Gavekal Dragonomics, more than half of 307 respondents said they had already turned down or would turn down an opportunity to get vaccinated. More than half also expressed concerns about safety.

Chinese officials have refrained from talking up the need to reach herd immunity speedily. George Gao, China’s CDC director, said earlier this month on Chinese state television that he hoped China could vaccinate 70% to 80% of its people by early next year. But he also said the country could get good protection from vaccinating key people, such as medical staff and other front-line workers who may be at high risk of contracting the virus.

Officials in Australia and South Korea initially took a cautious approach to procuring vaccines, citing the lack of safety data and the success of their efforts to contain the virus. South Korea signed its first vaccine deal with AstraZeneca Inc. in December. Japan was a little quicker, reaching deals with three companies starting in October, purchasing 314 million doses—roughly a third to be delivered by June, according to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Rollouts in all three countries began in February, but they have been slow. South Korea has vaccinated 1.3% of the population, Australia 0.6% and Japan 0.5%. One reason is limited supplies. All three countries are importing almost all of their vaccines. Japan, which has approved only the Pfizer Inc. vaccine, is getting its shipments from Belgium—with each requiring European Union approval.

South Korea has lined up more than enough vaccines to cover its 52 million people, but the supply schedule will allow just 12 million to be vaccinated by June, health officials said last week. Citing a lack of efficacy data for that age group, officials initially postponed providing the AstraZeneca vaccine to people over 65, which lowered its goal for first-quarter inoculations.

“We learned you can’t start running at full speed from the beginning," Taro Kono, Japan’s government minister in charge of vaccinations, said last month. “We need to start out very slow, checking out the system."

Initially, Japanese officials had hoped to vaccinate most people by the time of the Tokyo Summer Olympics, set to start July 23, but they have recently said they don’t know when the entire population will be immunized.

“With special measures, Asian countries avoided the health impact, hospitalizations and deaths from Covid that other countries suffered," said Ben Cowling, head of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of Hong Kong’s School of Public Health. “But public-health measures need to be lifted at some point, which is why widespread vaccine distribution is essential."

Even after much of the population has been immunized, outbreaks can still flare up when new, more transmissible variants emerge. Current vaccines will reduce hospitalizations and deaths, but speedy rollouts are essential to put pressure on the virus so that fewer variants emerge, health experts said.

Although Asian economies have held up relatively well, growth will be restrained as long as pandemic-control measures remain in place. An annual survey by the American Chamber of Commerce in South China showed travel restrictions affected business operations in China, with 14% of respondents saying they had an impact on investment. Only 4% of respondents said they would reinvest more than $250 million in China this year, compared with 17% that had such plans last year.

While China doesn’t face an imminent Covid-19 crisis, its leadership is under pressure to vaccinate people ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics, set for next February.

China will likely need to find ways to motivate people to be vaccinated, said Tao Lina, a former immunologist with Shanghai’s CDC, adding that one way might be to show that its leaders are willing to get a dose. China could mandate vaccines for the Communist Party’s roughly 90 million members.

World leaders including President Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Joko Widodo have displayed confidence in Covid-19 vaccines by taking a shot publicly. China hasn’t said whether leader Xi Jinping has been vaccinated.

“I think there’s a high chance that China can vaccinate 70% to 80% of its population by the end of the year, but the latter half of recipients will be harder to convince," said Mr. Tao.





