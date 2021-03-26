Quick to contain covid-19, Asia trails West in vaccinations

Most Asian countries have administered doses to less than 3% of their populations, while mainland China and Hong Kong have vaccinated around 5%, according to Our World in Data, a project based at Oxford University. Meanwhile, the U.S. has administered at least one dose to around 25% of the population, and the U.K. reached 41% this week.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in