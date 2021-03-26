Quick to contain covid-19, Asia trails West in vaccinations
- Mainland China and Hong Kong have covered around 5% of their populations; most Asian countries are at less than 3%
Vaccine rollouts around the world have upended the narrative of the pandemic’s first year, as the Asian countries that succeeded in containing Covid-19 have now fallen behind much of the West in the race toward herd immunity.
Most Asian countries have administered doses to less than 3% of their populations, while mainland China and Hong Kong have vaccinated around 5%, according to Our World in Data, a project based at Oxford University. Meanwhile, the U.S. has administered at least one dose to around 25% of the population, and the U.K. reached 41% this week.
