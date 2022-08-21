Quiet Quitting is the new workplace buzzword. How this trend can increase productivity2 min read . Updated: 21 Aug 2022, 07:18 PM IST
- Quiet Quitting does not mean avoiding work, this has to do more with ‘avoiding a meaningful life outside of work.’
The phrase ‘great resignation’ broke the internet for the past year since the job market started opening globally in the post-pandemic era. Now it's slowly being replaced with the catchphrase ‘Quiet Quitting’. Many claim that Quiet Quitting has been more effective than ‘great resignation’ and improves one's mental health and work productivity significantly. Here's all you need to know about this new trend.