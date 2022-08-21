The phrase ‘great resignation’ broke the internet for the past year since the job market started opening globally in the post-pandemic era. Now it's slowly being replaced with the catchphrase ‘Quiet Quitting’. Many claim that Quiet Quitting has been more effective than ‘great resignation’ and improves one's mental health and work productivity significantly. Here's all you need to know about this new trend.

What is Quiet Quitting?

When resignation isn't an option, many youngsters today are resorting to Quiet Quitting. The trend simply speaks about doing the bare minimum expected at work. However, that does not mean avoiding work, this has to do more with ‘avoiding a meaningful life outside of work.’

A recent study by Deloitte pointed out that “young people are increasingly seeking flexibility and purpose in their work, and balance and satisfaction in their lives." And many are rejecting the live-to-work lifestyle, they want to continue to work but is not allowing the job to control them.

Why Quiet Quitting is beneficial?

Working less improves mental health: A work-life balance is linked to mental health, several studies have pointed out. And this trend basically aims to restore balance where work has crept into your personal time.

It can also help to separate your self-worth from work. When all you have is work, it is hard not to derive your sense of value from it, an article by Conversation pointed out.

Saves from dangers of burnout: Too much work and no attention to self can result into burnout, which can be harmful to both the employee and the employer.

In case of burnout, people are seen to take more time off work and many end up quitting the job itself. In contrast, quite quitting brings an opportunity to create a better balance of work and personal life and so could protect against burnout before it happens.

Helps build better work relationships: If employees are happy, then productivity is usually higher. This can even mitigate against feeling distracted or not wanting to be present. Moreover, when people are happy, they are less uptight and can easily make friends at work

Quiet quitting’s focus on just doing your job also removes the negative impact of constantly feeling in competition with peers.