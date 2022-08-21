The phrase ‘great resignation’ broke the internet for the past year since the job market started opening globally in the post-pandemic era. Now it's slowly being replaced with the catchphrase ‘Quiet Quitting’. Many claim that Quiet Quitting has been more effective than ‘great resignation’ and improves one's mental health and work productivity significantly. Here's all you need to know about this new trend.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}