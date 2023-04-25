Home / Opinion / Quick Edit /  Quit edit: Don’t join this race
The Russia-Ukraine war has had effects far beyond the ravages it has left in Europe. One area of high visibility is defence spending. Latest data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute shows it climbed 3.7% in real terms to a record 2.24 trillion in 2022, with the US ($877 billion), China ($292 billion) and Russia ($86.4 billion) leading the list and accounting for 56% of the global spend. India was fourth, having spent $81.4 billion. Part of the spending rise can be attributed to an intensifying US-China rivalry, with strategic planners tracking every nuance of what’s turning out to be Cold War II, with China and Russia on one side and a newly expanded Nato alliance led by the US on the other. The outcome of this slowly strengthening struggle for power could shape the rules the world must abide by. India also faces a growing threat from an increasingly belligerent Beijing. While this calls for better preparedness, India need not get caught in a big-power arms race. All we need is to ensure we have a minimum deterrence, as we have no expansionist or global power projecting agenda. And we cannot afford to divert resources from the must-dos of our economic emergence.

