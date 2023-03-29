#QuitTok, live streaming resignation is the latest trend. Explained2 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 09:34 PM IST
Different from employees leaving on Zoom Calls, or documenting the second they turn in a letter of resignation, the #quittok trend captures the real time emotions and activities when the employee hits the resign button.
#QuitTok, even as workplace trends with Bare Minimum Monday, Great Resignation, refuse to die down, employees have now taken to live streaming their resignation on the popular social media platform Tik Tok.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×