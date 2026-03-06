Quote of the day by Donald Trump on thinking big: 'If you are going to be thinking anything...'

Donald Trump is an American entrepreneur and political leader who has served as the 45th and 47th president of the United States. He was born on June 14, 1946, in Queens, New York, and achieved an international reputation through property development, television projects, books, and diverse business ventures before entering politics.

Trump was first elected president in 2016 as a Republican nominee and served until 2021. However, after losing the 2020 election, he made a political comeback by winning the 2024 election, making him one of the few US presidents who have had two nonconsecutive terms in the White House.

His time in politics has experiences of significant controversies, legal challenges, and enactment of significant policies. Trump was impeached twice and also faced a number of criminal investigations, indictments and convictions, all of which helped to establish him as a highly polarising national figure.

During his current second term, Trump has made huge shifts in the policies of America. At home, his administration has focused on strict immigration enforcement, new tariff measures and proposals such as a Justice Department fraud division, initiatives that have received both strong backing and fierce criticism.

Internationally, his leadership has coincided with heightened tensions and strategic shifts, including major military operations against Iran and broader changes in diplomatic alignments.

Quote of the day by Donald Trump "I like to think big. If you are going to be thinking anything, you might as well think big.” (Trump).

This quote by Donald Trump reflects a mindset centred on ambition, confidence and visionary thinking. The statement is often associated with entrepreneurship and leadership and tells people not to think small but to think bigger and aim for bigger things. Essentially, Trump stresses that if you are going to put effort and thoughts into something, then it will be better to think big rather than small.

In the context of business, politics, and personal success, the quote stresses the belief that big achievements start with big thinking.

Why does Trump put importance on “thinking big”? Trump’s statement reflects a philosophy that ambition leads to success. According to this view, people who set larger goals push themselves to innovate, take calculated risks, and pursue opportunities that can create significant impact. Therefore, thinking big is not only about big dreams but also about big strategy and big action to achieve big results and not just small results.

The idea behind the quote suggests that mindset plays a crucial role in achievement. When individuals belief on the possibility of making large-scale things happen, it tends to drive them towards attracting more resources besides taking on more challenging projects and motivating others. In business and leadership, this can lead to transformative ventures with long-term influence.

