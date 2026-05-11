Quote of the day by Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Confusion is the route to all the clarity…’

“It’s okay to be confused. Confusion is the route to all the clarity in the world.” — Shah Rukh Khan
LiveMint's quote of the day by Shah Rukh Khan, known as the “King of Bollywood”, is one of his most grounded and philosophical observations. It takes the pressure off the constant need to "have it all figured out" and reframes uncertainty as a necessary tool for growth.
At its core, the quote advocates for cognitive flexibility and self-compassion. Rather than viewing confusion as a weakness or a dead end, SRK frames it as a highly productive transitional state.
In our current hyper-accelerated world, this philosophy is arguably more urgent now than it was in 2015.
Shah Rukh Khan delivered this quote during a public lecture upon receiving an honorary doctorate, Doctor Honoris Causa, from the University of Edinburgh on 15 October 2015.
While delivering an address titled "Life Lessons," the superstar brilliantly mapped his core life philosophies to the plots of his classic movies. When discussing his 1994 film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, in which he played a deeply flawed, uncertain, and confused protagonist, he urged the audience of students not to panic when faced with uncertainty.
His expanded remark was: “It’s okay to be confused. Confusion is the route to all the clarity in the world. Don't worry about it too much and don't ever take yourself seriously enough to be so clear about your own ideas that you stop respecting other people's.”
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
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