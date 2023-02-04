Home / News / World /  ‘Quran, atom bomb suitcase’: Pakistan leader's solution to severe economic crisis
Back

‘Quran, atom bomb suitcase’: Pakistan leader's solution to severe economic crisis

1 min read . Updated: 04 Feb 2023, 05:34 PM IST Livemint
Pakistan's full-blown economic turmoil, from its biggest ever currency devaluation to a rash of emergency spending cuts, offers the clearest sign yet that the nuclear-armed nation faces the risk of a default unless it receives massive support. (AFP)Premium
Pakistan's full-blown economic turmoil, from its biggest ever currency devaluation to a rash of emergency spending cuts, offers the clearest sign yet that the nuclear-armed nation faces the risk of a default unless it receives massive support. (AFP)

  • The Tehreek-e-Labbaik leader everyone should carry the Quran in their right hand and a suitcase of atom bombs in their left hand and reach Sweden, as a way to solve the economic crisis

As Pakistan looks at an extreme economic crisis, a Tehreek-e-Labbaik leader has said that holding a Quran in one hand and a suitcase of atom bomb in the other would possibly solve the financial slump in the country. 

That's right! Quran and Atom Bomb. 

Not one, but a suitcase of Atom Bomb. 

The leader said that the Pakistan government has been going door to door seeking ‘alms’ to bring them out of the economic depression. “You have been asking for help from other nations, but why are you doing so?" the leader asked. 

He said that instead everyone should carry the Quran in their right hand and a suitcase of atom bombs in their left hand and reach Sweden. 

He added, “go to Sweden with your entire group and tell them you have come here to protect the Quran...All the boons/blessings of this world will come to you."

Pakistan's full-blown economic turmoil, from its biggest ever currency devaluation to a rash of emergency spending cuts, offers the clearest sign yet that the nuclear-armed nation faces the risk of a default unless it receives massive support.

Pushed to the brink by last year's devastating floods, the South Asian nation has reserves of just $3.7 billion remaining, or barely enough for three weeks of essential imports, while hotly contested elections are due by November.

It desperately needs the International Monetary Fund to release an overdue tranche of $1.1 billion, leaving $1.4 billion remaining in a stalled bailout programme set to end in June.

A devaluation of 15% in the Pakistani rupee and a rise last week in fuel prices could help eliminate some key snags, particularly as tax measures are apparently imminent.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s main election challenger is former cricket star Imran Khan, who was removed from the job last April but retains popularity. Each blames the other for the crisis, although finances have long been strained.

With Pakistan's debt-to-GDP ratio in a danger zone of 70%, and between 40% and 50% of government revenues earmarked for interest payments this year, only default-stricken Sri Lanka, Ghana, and Nigeria are worse off.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout