‘Quran, atom bomb suitcase’: Pakistan leader's solution to severe economic crisis
- The Tehreek-e-Labbaik leader everyone should carry the Quran in their right hand and a suitcase of atom bombs in their left hand and reach Sweden, as a way to solve the economic crisis
As Pakistan looks at an extreme economic crisis, a Tehreek-e-Labbaik leader has said that holding a Quran in one hand and a suitcase of atom bomb in the other would possibly solve the financial slump in the country.
