Rabwah Mosque terror attack sparks outrage: UK MPs call on Pakistan to protect Ahmadi Muslim community

UK lawmakers, including Helen Maguire, Lord Tariq Ahmad, and Siobhain McDonagh, called on Pakistan to protect religious minorities following a terrorist attack on the Bait-ul-Mahdi Mosque in Rabwah that left six Ahmadis injured, two critically.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published12 Oct 2025, 08:29 PM IST
British lawmakers Helen Maguire and Lord Tariq Ahmad urged the Pakistani government to protect religious minorities and ensure justice for the victims
British politicians have strongly condemned Pakistan following a brutal terrorist attack on the Bait-ul-Mahdi Mosque in Rabwah, which left six members of the Ahmadi Muslim community injured, two critically.

The attack occurred during Friday prayers, once again highlighting Pakistan’s deep-rooted intolerance toward religious minorities. According to Rabwah Times, as reported by ANI, the assault has sparked international outrage and calls for immediate protective measures for Ahmadi worshippers.

UK lawmakers speak out

Helen Maguire, Liberal Democrat MP for Epsom and Ewell, condemned the attack, calling it “the violent culmination of years of state-sanctioned hate against #Ahmadi Muslims.” She further urged Pakistan to safeguard religious freedom, stating: “We must see genuine action from the Government of Pakistan to safeguard freedom of religion for everyone.”

Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon, member of the UK House of Lords and former Minister of State, also appealed to Pakistani authorities. He addressed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, urging them to ensure justice for the victims and take concrete steps to protect Ahmadi places of worship.

Siobhain McDonagh MP, a member of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, voiced her outrage on social media.

Longstanding discrimination against Ahmadis

For decades, the Ahmadi Muslim community has faced systematic discrimination in Pakistan, where they are legally declared non-Muslims under the constitution. Reports by Rabwah Times note that the community has endured mob attacks, state neglect, and targeted violence.

The recent attack reinforces concerns highlighted in international human rights reports, including by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), which has repeatedly called on Pakistan to protect vulnerable minorities from persecution, ANI reported.

