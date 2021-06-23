Race between covid-19 vaccines and delta variant plays out in UK

Two additional lessons on Delta from the U.K. are that two doses of vaccine provide much better protection than one against the variant, and that some vulnerable people are likely to still succumb to the virus even after two doses, because the shots aren’t 100% effective. Of those 73 deaths associated with Delta, 26 were among people who had been fully vaccinated. Scientists say those deaths are likely concentrated among the old and frail groups that are prioritized for vaccination because they are at much greater risk from Covid-19.