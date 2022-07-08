OPEN APP
The race to succeed Boris Johnson as UK prime minister kicked off just hours after he announced his resignation, with outsiders making early bids for the leadership.

Tom Tugendhat, chair of the House of Commons foreign affairs committee and long-time critic of Johnson, threw his hat in the ring overnight -- following the lead of pro-Brexit Attorney General Suella Braverman.

Boris Johnson Quits After Months of Scandals Hammer UK Tories

Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, whose shock resignation Tuesday kick-started Johnson’s downfall, and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss are expected to announce campaigns in the coming days. With no clear front-runner and limited time to find a winner, the contest is likely to be fractious as candidates throw everything at their rivals.

Meanwhile Johnson will stay on until his successor is announced, which the party said will be in September. He has appointed a caretaker government which he insists will not “make major changes of direction." 

His decision to remain in Downing Street over the summer was greeted with dismay by many Conservatives on Thursday -- including former Tory Prime Minister John Major, who said he must go immediately. But the mood appears to be shifting as attentions turn to Johnson’s replacement.

“I think that ship has sailed," Tory MP Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, treasurer of the 1922 Committee of rank-and-file Tory MPs, told the BBC on Friday, when asked about a different caretaker prime minister. “We must now live with the fact that Boris Johnson will be prime minister until a successor can be voted on."

Labour is pushing for a vote of no confidence in Parliament next week if Johnson doesn’t step down with immediate effect. That could lead to him being forced out and a new caretaker premier appointed, or even an early general election.

It would need significant support among Conservatives, however, who are more likely to keep Johnson as interim leader to avoid handing Starmer a victory.

The 1922 Committee of rank-and-file Tory MPs is drawing up plans for an accelerated leadership contest, and wants to whittle down candidates to a final two by July 21. The finalists will then do a six-week tour of the UK and grassroots Conservative party members will make the final choice, with the next premier in place by September.

There is likely to be a wide field of candidates so the barrier to entry in the contest is expected to be raised, such as requiring candidates to have a certain number of backers to get on the ballot paper.

Others tipped to stand include Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt, ex-health ministers Sajid Javid and Jeremy Hunt, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, and the new chancellor, Nadhim Zahawi.

 

