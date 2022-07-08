Race to Succeed Johnson Kicks Off as Outsiders Make Move2 min read . Updated: 08 Jul 2022, 09:32 PM IST
On Thursday, Boris Johnson resigned as leader of Britain's Conservative party, paving the way for the selection of a new Prime Minister.
On Thursday, Boris Johnson resigned as leader of Britain's Conservative party, paving the way for the selection of a new Prime Minister.
Listen to this article
The race to succeed Boris Johnson as UK prime minister kicked off just hours after he announced his resignation, with outsiders making early bids for the leadership.