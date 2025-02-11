Meet Racheal Kaur: Indian ‘Super Mom’ flies from one city to another for job, returns home to her kids every day

Racheal Kaur has gone viral for her extraordinary daily commute. She flies to her office in Malaysia five days a week. Kaur is Assistant Manager at AirAsia’s finance operations department.

Kaur wakes up at 4 am, leaves for the airport by 5 am and boards a 5:55 am flight from Penang to Kuala Lumpur. She reaches her office by 7:45 am and returns home by 8:00 pm. She ensures she spends time with her two children, aged 12 and 11, every night.

“With them growing, I feel the need for the mother to be around more often. With this arrangement, I’m able to go home every day. I’m able to see them at night and help out with any last-minute homework,” Kaur told CNA Insider.

For Indian office-goers, it’s like from Aurangabad to Mumbai or from Shimla to Delhi. The distance is roughly around 350km.

Earlier, Kaur rented a home in Kuala Lumpur and visited her family only once a week. However, this affected her work-life balance. In early 2024, she decided to fly daily.

Surprisingly, her new routine costs less than renting a house. She previously spent $474 ( ₹41,000) per month, But, now, her expenses have reduced to $316 ( ₹27,000).

Her flight commute serves as her “me time”. During this time, she prays, reflects on life, listens to music and admires nature. She prefers working in the office over remote work, which she used to do during the COVID-19 pandemic. She believes in-person interactions increase productivity.

Kaur credits AirAsia for supporting her unique arrangement, allowing her to excel in both work and family life. She believes this schedule enables her to give 100% to her job while still being present for her children.

Social media reactions “She found an out of the box solution for the benefit of her family. Kudos to her, super mum right there. Hope her kids grow up inspired by their mother's hard work and sacrifice,” reacted one social media user.

“She has weighed out her trade offs and concluded that its worth it. Hence all power to her for making tough choices and wishing her all success,” came from another user.

