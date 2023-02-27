Racist against whites and Asians: Elon Musk on US newspapers dropping 'Dilbert' cartoon1 min read . 03:16 AM IST
US newspapers canceled cartoon Dilbert after creator Scott Adams said Black Americans were a hate group and posted racist comments
Elon Musk has sparked a new controversy after defending the creator of the comic strip "Dilbert", Scott Adams, who made derogatory comments about Black Americans.
Several newspapers, including the Los Angeles Times, the Washington Post, and USA Today, dropped the cartoon after Adams stated that Black Americans were a hate group and posted racist comments on his YouTube channel.
Musk accused the media of being racist against whites and Asians, suggesting that they should "try not being racist". He also claimed that the coverage of police violence against white victims is disproportionate to promote a false narrative.
In replies to tweets about the controversy, the Tesla and Twitter chief executive said the media had long been racist against non-white people but are now "racist against whites & Asians."
"Maybe they can try not being racist," Musk tweeted.
In response to an account that said white victims of police violence get a fraction of media coverage compared to Black victims, Musk said the coverage is "Very disproportionate to promote a false narrative."
This is not the first time that Musk's views on social issues have come under scrutiny. He has previously sparred with civil rights groups over Twitter's level of protection against hateful content and the reinstatement of some accounts that were previously suspended. Some advertisers have left the platform over concerns about brand safety, and Twitter has introduced new controls for ad placement.
Adams' comments about Black Americans were in response to a poll by the conservative Rasmussen Reports that said 26% of Black respondents disagreed with the statement "It's OK to be white".
The move to drop the cartoon was "not a difficult decision", the Plain Dealer newspaper in Ohio told its readers on Friday.
