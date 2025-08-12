Racist attacks against Indians: Ireland President Higgins breaks silence, says ‘how we treat those who…’

Ireland President Michael D Higgins has shared an unambiguous condemnation for the recent surge in vioent attacks on Indian community in his country. In a strongly worded statement, President Higgins noted that Ireland has been shaped by ‘migration’, and urged “That shared human experience should remain at the heart of how we (natives of Ireland) treat those who have come to make their lives here.”

In a statement laced with both moral conviction and historical reflection, Higgins called the racist attacks on Indians “despicable” and said they “stand in stark contradiction to the values that we as a people hold dear.” He stressed that such behaviour “diminishes all of us” and obscures the immense contributions Indians have made to Irish society.

What prompted the Ireland President’s remarks? The comments by the Irish President come after three disturbing attacks on Indians in recent weeks. In July, an Indian man in Dublin was stabbed, stripped naked, and left bleeding on the street by a group of teenagers while on his way to pray.

On 6 August, another Indian man was beaten and robbed while cycling to work in Dublin. That same day, a six-year-old Indian girl in Waterford was punched and verbally abused by a group of boys.

President Higgins said these racist assaults were not isolated incidents but acts that corrode the very principles of hospitality and friendship that have long been hallmarks of Irish identity.

What did Higgins say about Indian community in Ireland? The Irish President expressed “deep gratitude” for the “immense contribution” the Indian community has made to Ireland’s public life — particularly in medicine, nursing, the caring professions, culture, business, and enterprise.

President Higgins described their presence as “a source of enrichment and generosity” and recalled historic ties between the two nations, including shared struggles for independence, the role of Irishwoman Margaret Cousins in founding the All India Women’s Conference, and cooperation during the drafting of both countries’ constitutions.

Why is migration central to Ireland’s values, according to Higgins? Higgins drew a sharp parallel between Ireland’s past and its present, noting that generations of Irish emigrants carried their culture abroad and often depended on the kindness of strangers.

“That shared human experience should remain at the heart of how we treat those who have come to make their lives here,” he said, warning that to forget it would mean “losing a part of ourselves.”

President Higgins cautioned against the “poisoning” of public spaces, including social media, with hate speech and incitement to violence, saying such messages not only harm individuals but erode the “most fundamental and enduring instincts of Irishness.”

These instincts, Higgins stressed, are rooted in hospitality, friendship, and care for others — and must apply “without exception” to all who form part of Irish society.

India Day celebrations in Ireland postponed amid tensions In light of the attacks, the Ireland India Council announced the postponement of its annual “India Day” celebrations in Dublin, traditionally held around Indian Independence Day. Co-chairman Prashant Shukla said the current climate was “not conducive” to holding the event safely.