Radical or moderate? Trump paints Kamala Harris as both

As Air Force One returned to Washington from a weekend in New Jersey on Sunday night, Trump turned to the senior staffers and friends assembled on the plane to discuss Biden’s impending choice. Assessing the Democratic field, Trump said he thought California Rep. Karen Bass or former national security adviser Susan Rice would give him the biggest boost, according to two White House officials and Republicans close to the president who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the private conversations.