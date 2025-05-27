‘Radicalised lunatics,’ Trump slams Harvard for delay in revealing foreign student info; plans to steer grant money to…

President Donald Trump on Monday said that he might consider divert billions in grant dollars away from Harvard University and give those funds to trade schools across the United States.

Advertisement

Escalating his clash with the elite institution, Trump said in a social media post, “I am considering taking Three Billion Dollars of Grant Money away from a very antisemitic Harvard, and giving it to TRADE SCHOOLS all across our land.”

“What a great investment that would be for the USA, and so badly needed!!!”

Advertisement

The Trump administration has already moved to freeze grant funding and block Harvard’s ability to enroll international students in an intensifying battle over what the president has cast as a failure by the Ivy League university and others to crack down on antisemitism.

The Trump administration has been using that rationale to pressure schools such as Harvard to institute wide policy changes that university officials say infringe on free speech and their academic missions. Harvard has been front and center in Trump’s campaign, with the administration already suspending more than $2.6 billion in federal research grants.

Trump plans to restrict foreign student enrolment at Harvard The Trump government has attempted to prohibit Harvard from admitting international students; however, the university secured a temporary court injunction preventing the enforcement of the ban. Meanwhile, administration officials have called for increased scrutiny of international students, requesting detailed information, including the names of those enrolled at Harvard. But, Harvard still hasn’t turned over foreign student lists.

Advertisement

Responding to it, Trump said that the university “very slow in the presentation of these documents.” The information is needed, Trump said in a second post on Monday, the Memorial Day holiday, to determine “how many radicalised lunatics, troublemakers all, should not be let back into our Country.”

Advertisement

Also Read | Raghav Chadha backs Harvard University after Trump's foreign students ban

Trump has claimed that nearly 31% of Harvard students are foreign, questioning why the US should effectively contribute to their education when their home countries do not. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem also has said the school refuses to turn over documentation about students at the government’s request.