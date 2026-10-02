RAF Fairford incident: UK arrests dual British-Iranian national over suspected terror plot | What we know

British counter-terrorism police have arrested a 27-year-old dual UK-Iranian national in connection with the “major incident” at RAF Fairford in southwest England on 27 September, the BBC reported.
The man was arrested in Westminster, central London, on Thursday on suspicion of “preparation of terrorist acts,” Counter Terrorism Policing said.
A second British man was questioned but was not arrested. Police also searched two properties in Westminster, as per the report.
The arrest marks a fresh development in the investigation into the incident at the Royal Air Force base, which has drawn scrutiny over possible links to Iran.
Police were called to RAF Fairford in the Cotswolds early Sunday after a nearby farmer reported seeing vans blocking a road and a group of masked men, as per the BBC.
The incident prompted the evacuation of a nearby village and led authorities to declare a “major incident”.
Police had earlier arrested five London-based British men, all in their mid-20s, at the scene and examined several vehicles. The five were released on bail on Monday.
Their release drew criticism from Washington, with US President Donald Trump saying he was surprised by the decision.
“I wouldn’t have done that,” Trump told reporters, as cited by The Hill.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also alleged that a “foreign actor” was involved in the incident, adding to speculation over who may have been behind the events at the airbase, as per The Hill.
The latest arrest came after British Prime Minister Andy Burnham told the BBC that there were “strong indications that Iran played a part in what happened over the weekend at RAF Fairford”.
The US military uses the airbase and has been involved in operations linked to the ongoing conflict with Iran.
However, the investigation remains ongoing, and authorities have not publicly established the full circumstances behind the incident or confirmed the extent of any Iranian involvement.
Separately, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that Israel had warned Britain about a possible Iranian-sponsored plot before the UK government announced sanctions on products from Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank on 8 September, according to Fox News.
Speaking to Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday, Netanyahu said Israel had provided British authorities with intelligence about a planned attack.
“We gave the Brits the intel that there was going to be an attack, and it's an Iranian-sponsored attack,” Netanyahu said.
He linked the warning to the timing of Britain's subsequent sanctions announcement, though the claim has not been independently established.
(With inputs from agencies)
Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.<br> <br> Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.<br> <br> He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.<br><br> One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.<br> <br> For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.<br> <br>He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.<br><br> Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.<br><br> Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.<br> <br>For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.
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