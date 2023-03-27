Toni Nadal, the uncle and former coach of Rafael Nadal, has said that his nephew is likely to retire from tennis at either the French Open or Madrid Masters. However, Uncle Toni also noted that Rafael Nadal will continue playing as long as he feels he can still win. Uncle Toni added that he has not discussed retirement with Rafael Nadal and is unsure if it fits his personality.

“In Madrid or at Roland Garros. The time will come and he will decide. When you lift a trophy you convince yourself that you still have something to give. It's hard to retire winning. I think Sampras did it. I haven't talked about that about Rafa. I don't know how much It fits him."

"If he fully recovers, let him keep playing and we'll see," Toni Nadal told MARCA Sport.

Rafael Nadal, who is currently 36 years old, has won a record 14 French Open titles and five Madrid Masters titles, making those tournaments significant events in his career.

Will Nadal play French Open?

Rafael Nadal has not played since the Australian Open due to a hip injury but is expected to return to the court at the Monte Carlo Masters in April. Uncle Toni is confident that Rafael Nadal will reach his targeted level for the French Open and be among the top favorites for the title, along with Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

"I think he could be the top favorite with Alcaraz, Djokovic and him. Alcaraz is at a very high level and is in the improvement phase. I think he will be among these three. Between the two rivals I don't know how to tell you, none," Toni Nadal said.

Rafael Nadal has won 11 Monte Carlo titles and will be seeking to add to that tally when he returns to competitive action. The Spaniard has won a total of 20 Grand Slam titles in his career, tying him with Roger Federer for the most all-time. However, he has struggled with injuries in recent years, and it remains to be seen how much longer he will continue playing.