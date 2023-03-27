Rafael Nadal's retirement close? Uncle Toni Nadal says ‘in Roland Garros or…’

Toni Nadal, the uncle and former coach of Rafael Nadal, has said that his nephew is likely to retire from tennis at either the French Open or Madrid Masters. However, Uncle Toni also noted that Rafael Nadal will continue playing as long as he feels he can still win. Uncle Toni added that he has not discussed retirement with Rafael Nadal and is unsure if it fits his personality.

