Rafael Nadal to drop out of top-10 spot. Will he play French Open 2023?1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 10:42 PM IST
Nadal said that he plans to return to the ATP tournament in Montecarlo and prepare for the clay season.
Rafael Nadal will drop out of the Top-10 rankings for the first time in almost 18 years. The 22 Grand Slam title winner will miss the upcoming American ATP Masters 1000 tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami due to which he will lose some crucial points.
