Rafael Nadal will drop out of the Top-10 rankings for the first time in almost 18 years. The 22 Grand Slam title winner will miss the upcoming American ATP Masters 1000 tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami due to which he will lose some crucial points.

During the Australian Open, Nadal sustained a muscle injury during a second-round match against American player MacKenzie McDonald. According to initial reports, Nadal was expected to return after 6-8 weeks. However, he will now miss the Indian Wells and Miami tournaments, where he made the final last year, and lose the points he earned from his performance. This will result in his drop from the Top-10 rankings.

Nadal expressed his disappointment about not being able to participate in the upcoming tournaments, saying that he will miss his American fans and hopes to return soon. He posted a video on social media in which he can be seen training and working on his rehabilitation.

Rafa posted a video on social media where he was intent on training and said: "Hi everyone, I haven't written on social media for a while As advised by the doctors I started the gym and rehabilitation, I want to work and get back in the best possible condition.

I am very sad that I will not be able to attend and compete in the upcoming Indian Wells and Miami tournaments. Very sad, I will miss my American fans and hope to be back there soon."

When will Nadal make a comeback?

Nadal said that he plans to return to the ATP tournament in Montecarlo and prepare for the clay season. And then prepare for French Open

Tommy Haas, the tournament director for Indian Wells, expressed his disappointment at Nadal's absence and said that he hopes to see the Spanish player back next year.

"We hope he recovers soon and sees him back next year at Indian Wells," said tournament director Tommy Haas in the words quoted by Marca.

Nadal's longevity records are impressive, as he is the only player to have remained in the Top-10 rankings since April 2005. However, his injury has forced him to take a break from the game and drop out of the rankings.