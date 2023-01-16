'Rage-applying' gains momentum among employees amid jobloss, layoffs

'Rage-applying' gains momentum among employees amid jobloss, layoffs1 min read . 10:20 PM IST
- In 2022, the concept of 'Quiet Quitting' gained momentum on the social media.
Since last year, there has been a significant rise in layoffs and people switching to different roles in different firms. With this, a new concept and trend has started among employees that is referred to as 'rage-applying'.
In 2022, the concept of 'Quiet Quitting' gained momentum on the social media.
Under this new concept, employees who seem to be unsatisfied with the work that they are doing, are opting for rage-applying. Under this, people apply to multiple jobs if dissatisfied with current employer.
The concept was popularised by a Canadian millennial Redweez. According to a report in Fortune Magazine, the TikTok video posted by her has garnered nearly two million views.
She even mentions, I got mad at work, and I rage-applied to, like, 15 jobs. And then I got a job that gave me a $25,000 raise, and it's a great place to work. So keep rage-applying. It'll happen."
Redweez captioned her TikTok video as "Keep rage-applying when you're mad."
According to a Fortune's April 2022 survey, 52 per cent of respondents said that they are actively looking for another job. This rose to 59 per cent among those who had been in a job for three to six months, reported NDTV.
Among the major reasons for switching jobs or rage applying in the Western countries include low pay, higher inflation and higher interest rates. Also, lack of growth, a lack of work-life balance or simply losing interest in the job increases people to apply for various places.
