Raghuram Rajan foresees fresh trouble for banking sector after US crisis2 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 08:43 PM IST
Raghuram Rajan — the former International Monetary Fund chief economist who predicted the global financial crisis more than a decade ago — warned that the banking system is headed for more turmoil after the rescues of Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse.
Weeks after the collapse and subsequent rescue of two major banks fresh trouble may be brewing for financial institutions in the US. Former IMF chief economist Raghuram Rajan has warned of fresh trouble within the banking system, after the rescues of Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse.
