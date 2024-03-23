'Raging war between...': ISIS-K reveals why they attacked Moscow concert theatre
Taking the responsibility of one of the worst terror attacks in Russia, the ISIS-K on Saturday called the mass shooting at Moscow concert hall an act with context of raging war “between Islamic state and countries fighting Islam." The mass shooting by ISIS terrorist left 60 people dead and nearly 100 people injured.