'Raging war between...': ISIS-K reveals why they attacked Moscow concert theatre

After taking responsibility of Moscow concert attack on Friday, ISIS-K said that the shooting at the concert was done within the context of ‘raging war between Islamic state and countries fighting Islam’

Taking the responsibility of one of the worst terror attacks in Russia, the ISIS-K on Saturday called the mass shooting at Moscow concert hall an act with context of raging war “between Islamic state and countries fighting Islam." The mass shooting by ISIS terrorist left 60 people dead and nearly 100 people injured. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Casting the attackers as “international terrorist", Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday said that he was ready to work with any state which wanted to defeat it. While addressing the nation, Vladimir Putin said that the four men who attacked the concert were heading towards Ukraine and they have been detained.

"They tried to hide and moved towards Ukraine, where, according to preliminary data, a window was prepared for them from the Ukrainian side to cross the state border," Putin said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Putin declared March 24 as the day of mourning for the victims of terror attack.

(More to come)

