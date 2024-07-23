Rahat Fateh Ali Khan released after detention by police in criminal defamation case: Report

Famous Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was reportedly released on bail following his detention by the local police in Dubai in a criminal defamation case. The singer was detained by the local police on a complaint of criminal defamation by his former manager Salman Ahmad, reported Geo News on Monday.

Also Read | Rahat Fateh Ali Khan thrashes student with shoe in viral video

In a video statement released on Monday, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan dismissed the claims and asked his fans “not to pay attention” to rumours. However, he chose to remain silent about his arrest and interrogation by the police at the Bur Police Station.

While rejecting the media reports, the Pakistani singer said that everything was fine and that he came to Dubai to record his songs.

"I am Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, your Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. I have come to Dubai to record my songs... Everything is fine....Mai yehi aap see guzaarish karunga ki ghatiya afvahon pe bilkul bhi kaan na dhare ( I would like to request you not to pay heed to cheap rumors)..Aesa kuch nahi hai jaisa dushman soch rahe hai, Inshallah may jald hi apne vatan-e-azees mein vapas aaunga. (There is no truth in what the enemies are thinking...I will return to my beloved country soon)," he said in his post on Instagram.

According to Geo News report, Dubai police formally registered a case against Rahat Fateh Ali Khan on 13 July after Salman Ahmad's lawyers approached the police officials.

Also Read | Pakistani singer Ali Sethi shares photo of him losing to Modi in Lok Sabha polls

Afte the complaint, he was arrested immediately after he arrived from Lahore to Dubai. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was detained at the immigration centre, reported Geo News citing sources. The singer was taken into police custody for interrogation. According to report, Rahat and Salman have filed several cases against each other.