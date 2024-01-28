Rahat Fateh Ali Khan thrashes student with shoe in viral video, later calls it ‘personal matter’ | Watch
Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan downplayed a viral video showing him allegedly beating a man, stating that it was a personal matter between a teacher and his disciple.
Iconic Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has sought to downplay a viral video that showed him purportedly thrashing a man brutely, whom he claimed was his disciple, with his shoe. The video has been posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter).
However, Khan later clarified that it was a personal matter between an ustad (teacher) and his shagird (disciple). He posted a video on the microblogging site that featured the man who was beaten up, his father to explain his actions.
“This concerns a private matter between Shagird and Ustad. He is like my kid. This is the nature of the relationship between a mentor and his follower. I show love to a disciple whenever he does something well. He faces consequences if he commits a transgression," the Pakistani singer said in the video.
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan said he had apologized to the man after the incident. The man who was beaten also clarified that he had misplaced a bottle containing holy water.
“There was no ill intention behind his actions. He is like my father. He loves us a lot. The man who is spreading this video is trying to defame my ustad," the student said in the clarifying video.
His father also highlighted the relationship between the ustad and shagird in the field of Qawwali.
Since being posted, netizens reacted to the video and criticized Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for the incident. “Unfortunately he’s not to get punished. He’s money will take care of everything. Such a shameful act," One user wrote.
“I feel sad. This incident took away from me ,so many beautiful songs. It gets difficult to appreciate the art after knowing how ugly the artist is," another user commented.
“They don’t respect the Art either. Look at him, after this shameful act he’s trying to cover up," the third person reacted.
