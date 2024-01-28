Iconic Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has sought to downplay a viral video that showed him purportedly thrashing a man brutely, whom he claimed was his disciple, with his shoe. The video has been posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the visuals, the popular Qawwali singer is seen slapping and hitting the man while enquiring about a bottle. “I have no idea about it", the man is heard pleading with the singer.

Another scene shows that some people were trying to pull the Pakistani singer away from the student to save him. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The man was identified as an employee of Pakistani broadcaster ‘’Samaa TV, who expressed concern over the rise in violent behavior among singers.

“Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali khan was caught abusing his servant. Later, he gave an explanation," the X user wrote in the caption.

However, Khan later clarified that it was a personal matter between an ustad (teacher) and his shagird (disciple). He posted a video on the microblogging site that featured the man who was beaten up, his father to explain his actions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“This concerns a private matter between Shagird and Ustad. He is like my kid. This is the nature of the relationship between a mentor and his follower. I show love to a disciple whenever he does something well. He faces consequences if he commits a transgression," the Pakistani singer said in the video.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan said he had apologized to the man after the incident. The man who was beaten also clarified that he had misplaced a bottle containing holy water.

“There was no ill intention behind his actions. He is like my father. He loves us a lot. The man who is spreading this video is trying to defame my ustad," the student said in the clarifying video. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

His father also highlighted the relationship between the ustad and shagird in the field of Qawwali.

Since being posted, netizens reacted to the video and criticized Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for the incident. “Unfortunately he’s not to get punished. He’s money will take care of everything. Such a shameful act," One user wrote.

“I feel sad. This incident took away from me ,so many beautiful songs. It gets difficult to appreciate the art after knowing how ugly the artist is," another user commented. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“They don’t respect the Art either. Look at him, after this shameful act he’s trying to cover up," the third person reacted.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!