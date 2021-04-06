Railroads, growth stocks of the 19th century, are hot again

But even if the deal is blocked by the Surface Transportation Board, there are reasons to like railroads. A big one is the spread of precision-scheduled railroading—a management concept that has increased efficiency and train speeds but annoyed some smaller customers. Kansas City Southern’s operating ratio, a measure of efficiency, improved to 60.7% last year from 72.8% a decade earlier. And, as concerns mount over global warming, trains are well-placed to take advantage given their far greater fuel efficiency per ton mile than trucks for intercity freight. Railroads are also an excellent hedge against rising energy prices, truck-driver shortages or worsening highway congestion. More expensive diesel often leads to an uptick in rail traffic.

