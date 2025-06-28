Rainbow defiance? Tens of thousands flood Budapest streets for banned Pride march

Tens of thousands of Hungarians and international allies flooded Budapest’s streets Saturday in a historic show of defiance against Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s ban on Pride celebrations.
Waving rainbow flags and signs declaring “Freedom and love can’t be banned,” crowds estimated at over 35,000 marched past newly installed facial-recognition cameras, a tool authorities threatened to use for identifying participants. The 30th anniversary event, which began at the opposition-run city hall, unfolded peacefully despite scorching heat and police warnings of “legal consequences” for attendees.
"I am proud to be gay... and I am very scared that the government wants to bring us down. I am very surprised that there are so many people, I want to cry," a 66-year-old participant was quoted as telling AFP, who gave only his first name, Zoltan.
Orbán’s government had amended Hungary’s constitution in March to prohibit Pride events under “child protection” grounds, allowing fines up to €500 for attendees and one-year prison terms for organizers. Opposition mayor Gergely Karacsony circumvented the ban by declaring the march a municipal event—a move national police rejected but couldn’t forcibly stop.
EU officials join municipal defiance amid warnings of prison terms and fines
Dozens of EU lawmakers joined the procession, including Equality Commissioner Hadja Lahbib, who condemned Hungary’s “discriminatory treatment” of LGBTQ+ people.
"Orban is employing a tried-and-tested recipe ahead of next year's election by generating a conflict," political analyst Daniel Mikecz was quoted as telling AFP, saying that Orban was "polarising society".
The atmosphere remained defiantly festive even as far-right groups staged counter-protests; police diverted routes to avoid clashes. For 18-year-old student Ákos Horváth, participation held “symbolic importance”: “It’s about standing up for the rights of all Hungarians”.
The massive turnout signals growing resistance to Orbán’s decade-long erosion of LGBTQ+ rights, a campaign analysts say aims to rally conservative voters ahead of the 2026 elections.
Though Orbán claimed inspiration from Donald Trump’s “anti-diversity push,” the event drew unprecedented global support: 33 nations and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen condemned the ban. For 66-year-old Zoltán, a first-time marcher, the solidarity was overwhelming: “I want to cry seeing so many people here”.
