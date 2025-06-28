Rainbow defiance? Tens of thousands flood Budapest streets for banned Pride march



Record-breaking crowds protest Orban’s "child protection" ban as facial-recognition cameras loom

Waving rainbow flags and signs declaring “Freedom and love can’t be banned,” crowds estimated at over 35,000 marched past newly installed facial-recognition cameras, a tool authorities threatened to use for identifying participants. The 30th anniversary event, which began at the opposition-run city hall, unfolded peacefully despite scorching heat and police warnings of “legal consequences” for attendees.



"I am proud to be gay... and I am very scared that the government wants to bring us down. I am very surprised that there are so many people, I want to cry," a 66-year-old participant was quoted as telling AFP, who gave only his first name, Zoltan.



Orbán’s government had amended Hungary’s constitution in March to prohibit Pride events under “child protection” grounds, allowing fines up to €500 for attendees and one-year prison terms for organizers. Opposition mayor Gergely Karacsony circumvented the ban by declaring the march a municipal event—a move national police rejected but couldn’t forcibly stop.



EU officials join municipal defiance amid warnings of prison terms and fines