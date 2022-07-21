Rainbow-colored planet in space?3 min read . 12:18 PM IST
NASA has recently shared picture of a planet's translated color image created by New Horizons scientists to highlight the many subtle color differences between the planet’s distinct regions
Did you ever come across a planet in multiple colors? Well, recently, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shared a colorful picture of a planet that took netizens by a surprise.
The picture shared by NASA on its official Instagram page is a translated color image of Pluto created by New Horizons scientists to highlight the many subtle color differences between the planet’s distinct regions.
The space agency in its social media post explained that Pluto has a complex, varied surface with jumbled mountains, networks of carved-out valleys, heavily cratered terrain along with smooth icy plains, and wind-blown dunes.
Stating that New Horizons launched on January 19, 2006 conducted a six-month-long flyby study of Pluto and its moons in summer 2015, NASA said that the spacecraft continues to explore the distant solar system, heading farther into the Kuiper Belt.
Posting the picture, NASA said, "Pluto isn’t really a psychedelic riot of colors—this translated color image was created by New Horizons scientists to highlight the many subtle color differences between the planet’s distinct regions.
Pluto has a complex, varied surface with jumbled mountains reminiscent of Europa, networks of carved-out valleys, old, heavily cratered terrain sitting right next to new, smooth icy plains, and even what might be wind-blown dunes.
New Horizons launched on January 19, 2006 and conducted a six-month-long flyby study of Pluto and its moons in summer 2015. The spacecraft continues to explore the distant solar system, heading farther into the Kuiper Belt.
Pluto is shown in a rainbow of colors that distinguish the different regions on the planet. The left side of the planet is mostly blue-green with purple swirls, while the right side ranges from a vibrant yellow-green at the top to a reddish orange toward the bottom."
The post drew interesting reactions from Instagram users. “Pride month on Pluto?" said a user.
Another social media user said, “Pluto is where the party’s at."
“Rainbow planet," wrote another user.
“Oh my god, this is so beautiful!," said another user.
According to NASA, Pluto, considered our solar system's ninth planet, was discovered in 1930. But after the discovery of similar intriguing worlds deeper in the distant Kuiper Belt, icy Pluto was reclassified as a dwarf planet.
As per the space agency, Pluto is only about 1,400 miles wide. At that small size, Pluto is only about half the width of the United States.
The planet where the temperature is -387°F (-232°C), making it too cold to sustain life, is about 3.6 billion miles away from the Sun, and has a thin atmosphere composed mostly of nitrogen, methane, and carbon monoxide, as per NASA.
Pluto is orbited by five known moons, the largest of which is Charon. Charon is about half the size of Pluto itself, making it the largest satellite relative to the planet it orbits in our solar system. Pluto and Charon are often referred to as a "double planet."
As per NASA's data, one day on Pluto takes about 153 hours. Its axis of rotation is tilted 57 degrees with respect to the plane of its orbit around the Sun, so it spins almost on its side. Pluto also exhibits a retrograde rotation; spinning from east to west like Venus and Uranus.
