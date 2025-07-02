Raised by dogs, this 8-year-old child doesn’t know how to speak; he barks, ‘The boy had no one’

An interesting story has emerged from Thailand, where an 8-year-old boy was technically “raised” by his family's dogs. The child was found living only with his family’s six dogs. He could not speak but only bark to communicate.

Neighbours kept their children away due to the family’s strange behaviour. Isolated by his family, the boy had no human company. So, he copied the dogs, barking and playing like them.

The boy did not go to school for two years even though his mother received government funds for his education. Neighbours said she often begged for food, leaving the boy alone at home, the South China Morning Post reported.

“The house is in a red zone for drugs. The boy had no one, just the dogs to play with,” one local teacher said.

Authorities visited the poor wooden house in Uttaradit province after a school principal raised concerns. They found the boy with his mother and elder brother, who both tested positive for drugs.

The family lived in a drug-prone area, and both his mother and brother have been charged with drug use.

The child was completely neglected, with no proper care or education, shocking local officials and the community.

“He didn’t speak, he just barked. It was pitiful to see,” SCMP quoted Paveena, the president of the Paveena Hongsakul Foundation for Children and Women, as saying. Paveena, accompanied by local police, led the rescue effort.

His mother stopped sending him to school after taking money meant for his free education.

“His mother hasn’t allowed him to go to school since he received a subsidy for free education. After getting the money, she simply kept him at home,” the publication quoted Paveena as saying.

The boy is now safe in a children’s shelter, receiving care and support. Officials and a child welfare foundation are working to give him proper education and help him live a normal life.

They promise to make sure the child gets all the help he needs to grow and adjust well to society after such a difficult start in life.

Paveena said, “The boy will be given a chance at a good life. We’ll follow up with him to make sure he gets everything he needs.”

Raised by dogs Ukrainian girl Oxana Malaya was raised by stray dogs after her alcoholic parents left her outside at age 3. In her poor village, she found warmth and care with the animals.

Treated like one of their own, she stopped speaking and started barking, growling and walking on all fours. She copied the dogs completely. She ate raw meat, licked herself clean and used her tongue to drink water.