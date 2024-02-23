Raisina Dialogue 2024: Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar emphasizes the importance of engaging Russia and warns against limiting its options to a single relationship.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday that countries in Asia, including China, should engage more with Russia, a country with an enormous tradition of statecraft. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Russia is turning more to Asia or to parts of the world which are not West. It makes sense to give Russia multiple options. If we railroad Russia to a single option, then you're making it a kind of self-fulfilling prophecy. Other countries especially in Asia need to engage Russia," Jaishankar said while speaking at Raisina Dialogue 2024 conclave in New Delhi.

Organised by independent think tank Observer Research Foundation (ORF) and Ministry of External Affairs, the dialogue is a conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the international community. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the conference on February 21. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking about Russia-China relations Jaishankar said on Friday that on the one hand there were people who set up policies to bring the two nations together and then they say beware of the two coming together. “It is certainly in Indian national interest but it is also in Global interest. A lot of doors have been shut to Russia and the West," he said.

Russia, the minister said, is a power with an enormous tradition of statecraft, and such powers would never put themselves into a single relationship of an overwhelming nature.

The comments come days after Jaishankar reaffirmed India's "stable and friendly ties" with Russia and said Moscow has never hurt the interests of New Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India-Russia ties have been under scrutiny since Russian president Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine in February 2022, triggering weapons aid for Kyiv from the West, and financial sanctions by the United States and Europe, including those on the purchase of Russian crude oil.

