Raisina Dialogue 2025: Donald Trump’s ‘America First’ is not just ‘America alone’, says Tulsi Gabbard

US President Donald Trump's "America First" policy should not be misconstrued as a policy of isolation, said US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue, Gabbard emphasized the “huge opportunity” in expanding the India-US relationship. She also noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump had outlined a vision for strengthening bilateral ties during their meeting in Washington DC last month, as reported by PTI.

Gabbard said just like Trump's 'America First' policy, PM Modi is committed to the 'India First' approach. “It should not be misunderstood that 'America First' means America alone,” she said.

"I am confident that this partnership and friendship between our two countries will continue to grow," she added.

Gabbard also described the Modi-Trump meeting in Washington DC as “reconnection of two old friends”. Delving into geopolitical turmoil, Gabbard said President Trump is committed to ensuring peace and security. Trump is unwavering in securing peace with strength, she said.

India-US ties The US and India should strengthen their cooperation on security and intelligence-sharing under President Donald Trump's administration, according to a senior American intelligence official.

Tulsi Gabbard, highlighted the longstanding friendship between President Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during her address at the Raisina Dialogue security conference in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Tulsi Gabbard highlighted the importance of gatherings like the Raisina Dialogue, noting that they provide an invaluable opportunity for direct dialogue on the "most timely and pressing issues" the world is facing today.

During her address, she discussed ongoing wars and conflicts around the world and mentioned how President Trump, during his campaign, had expressed a strong commitment to peace and ending the war in Ukraine.

The Raisina Dialogue, being held in New Delhi from March 17-19, is hosted by the Observer Research Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs. It stands as India's premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics, aimed at addressing the most challenging global issues.

(With inputs from agencies)