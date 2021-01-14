Rajasthan receives 5,62,500 doses of Covid vaccines ahead of inoculation drive

Jaipur : Rajasthan on Wednesday received 5,62,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccines ahead of the nationwide inoculation drive beginning January 16.

Supplies of Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin' and Serum Institute's 'Covishield' vaccines reached Jaipur and Udaipur by air, officials said.

The first phase of the mass coronavirus vaccination drive will start from Saturday wherein health personnel working in both government and private health institutions will be administered the vaccines.

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said a total of 5,62,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 20,000 doses of Covaxin, arrived in the state.

All these vaccines have been stored safely amid full security and as per the technical standards, he said, adding that the state has the capacity to safely store more than 3 crore vaccine doses.

Sharma said all necessary arrangements have been made for the vaccination drive. He said those who have been registered on CoWIN portal will be vaccinated as per the prescribed guideline of the Union health ministry.

Jaipur Chief Medical and Health Officer Narottam Sharma said the vaccine will be first administered to about 80,000 health workers in the state.

He said 238 centres have been identified in the state capital Jaipur for the vaccination exercise.

