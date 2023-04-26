Rajnath Singh and China's defence minister anticipated meeting on margins of SCO event1 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 05:44 AM IST
- The SCO is made up of eight member countries, including India, China, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.
Officials familiar with the matter have stated that Rajnath Singh, the Defence Minister, is expected to meet with his Chinese counterpart, Li Shangfu, during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting on April 28.
